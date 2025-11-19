Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill totalling N1,368,127,929,271 to the Kano State House of Assembly, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to completing legacy projects and deepening inclusive development across the state.

The budget reserved 68% of its total for capital expenditure, amounting to N934.6 billion, and 32% for recurrent expenditure, totaling N433.4 billion

Yusuf explained that the allocations reflected his administration’s development priorities, with Education topping the chart at N405.3 billion (30%), followed by Infrastructure at N346.2 billion (25%) and Health at N212.2 billion (16%).

“These allocations demonstrate our unwavering determination to invest heavily in human capital development, safeguard the well-being of our people, and lay the physical foundation for sustainable growth,” the Governor said.

He noted that the Economic and Social Sectors remain central to the 2026 fiscal plan, with Agriculture, Security, Commerce, Water, Environment, Tourism, Women and Youth Development, and People With Special Needs also receiving substantial provisions.

Yusuf reaffirmed the administration’s earlier pledge to align priorities with citizens’ aspirations, emphasizing that the budget is “a bold but realistic roadmap” designed to secure a resilient and prosperous Kano.

He urged lawmakers to grant the bill timely passage, stressing that their oversight and partnership remain critical to transforming the budget into tangible projects and services for the people.