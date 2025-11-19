Five persons have reportedly died in Ogoja, Cross River State after an intra-city mini bus they were traveling in from Igoli to Abakpa plunged into a river.

It was gathered that the driver was the only one who managed to escape before the bus went under the water.

“It’s unfortunate. Abakpa River bridge doesn’t have a protector or iron railings, practically there is nothing to protect or prevent such accidents from taking place. Something needs to be done urgently,” Idah Roland, a resident of the area told Vanguard.

The bridge and accompanying roads are very narrow though under renovation by the Cross River governor, hence there is constant clogging on the road and bridge owing to high number of motorcycles plying the narrow space.

Frequent crashes do occur with reports of vehicles plunging into the river while maneuvering through the bumpy spots.

Efforts to speak with the Federal Road Safety Corps officials who have their office close to the place did not yield result as they were said to have gone on road patrol.