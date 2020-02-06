CAN debunks allegation of Enugu govt building Islamic Centre in Uwani

…Commends Gov. Ugwuanyi for Chapel project at Govt House

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State Chapter, has debunked the online report accusing the Enugu State Government of building an Islamic Centre at Uwani, Enugu, describing it as “false and misleading”.

In a statement by the State Secretary of CAN, Apostle Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, the Christian body disclosed that the state government “recently approved to build a Chapel of Worship at the Government House, Enugu, not an Islamic Centre, as being mischievously peddled on social media”.

Apostle Ajujungwa stated that CAN is happy with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for being the first governor of the state to construct a Centre of Christian worship inside the Government House, Enugu, stressing that the feat is proof that he is a true and committed Christian who serves God faithfully.

The CAN State Secretary, therefore, warned “those behind this fake news to desist from such act that could divide us by spreading rumours that are false”.