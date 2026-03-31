Troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Monday repelled a Boko haram attack while escorting travellers along the Buratai–Kamuya axis of Borno state and rescued 150 civilians in the process.

The Media Information Officer, Northeast Joint Taskforce, Operation Hadin Kai, Lt Col Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening

According to him, the terrorists had attempted to abduct a large number of civilians, comprising men, women, and children, in about 17 vehicles into the bush.

The statement read, “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have once again demonstrated impressive operational dominance and unwavering commitment to the protection of civilians by foiling a planned mass abduction by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Sector 2 of OPHK.

“The incident occurred at about 1450 hours on 30 March 2026, when troops of OPHK under Sector 2 deployed at Dutse Kura, came under attack while escorting civilians along the Buratai–Kamuya axis.”

Uba explained that while decisively engaging the terrorists, surveillance assets identified the insurgents attempting to abduct a large number of civilians, comprising men, women, and children, in about 17 vehicles into the bush.

“In a swift and coordinated response, the Quick Reaction Force rapidly reinforced the location, repelled the attack, and immediately launched a pursuit towards the Mangari area,” he stated.

The aggressive pressure, according to him, exerted by troops forced the terrorists to abandon all abducted civilians and vehicles, effectively thwarting the mass kidnapping attempt.

“All rescued civilians, estimated at over 150, were safely recovered and moved to Buratai for onward movement to reunite with their families,” he noted.

During the pursuit, the spokesperson said troops encountered an improvised explosive device along the Bula Zarma-Mangari axis.

“Five personnel sustained severe injuries and were promptly evacuated for specialist medical care. The sacrifice of our gallant troops underscores the resolve of OPHK to deny terrorists freedom of action and protect vulnerable populations across the Theatre,” he said.

According to him, the successful rescue operation highlights the high level of vigilance, rapid response capability, and effective presence posture of OPHK forces across the Northeast.

“It further reassures the populace of the military’s commitment to stabilisation efforts, protection of civilians and sustained offensive pressure on terrorist elements, particularly as the Easter period approaches,” he stated.

Uba said the Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience, urging them to sustain an aggressive posture against terrorists.

On March 7, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised several terrorists during midnight attacks while the insurgents attempted to overrun four military locations across Borno State.

The attacks occurred around Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok.