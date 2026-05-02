Street artiste and ZaZoo crooner, Habeeb ‘Portable’ Badmus, suffered his first defeat in celebrity boxing on Friday night as social media comedian, Carter Efe, outclassed him across three rounds to win by unanimous decision at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event held at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

All three judges scored the bout 27-30 in favour of Efe, stripping Portable of his status as celebrity boxing king.

Portable, who had beaten Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington in previous bouts to claim two belts, had entered the ring with characteristic swagger, promising to add a third title at Efe’s expense.

“I will use you to collect my third belt. Charles Okocha was bigger than you, Speed Darlington was bigger than you, and I beat them. I will beat you now,” the street artiste had warned ahead of the fight.

Efe, however, was unmoved, responding, “One punch and you fall.”

The skit maker backed up his words in the ring. In the opening round, Portable came out aggressively, throwing wild, erratic punches in his trademark style, but the taller Efe absorbed the pressure and countered with crisp uppercuts and body punches that troubled the singer’s smaller frame.

Portable’s approach did not change in the second round as he continued to throw wide shots and clinch repeatedly, but Efe grew sharper, landing more solid combinations. The third round followed a similar pattern, with Efe consistently finding his mark before the final bell.

The result confirmed Efe as the new celebrity boxing champion.