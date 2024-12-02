Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has invited a total of 30 players to camp as the team intensifies preparations ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025 qualifiers

The tournament, in its 8th edition, has been reserved exclusively for footballers plying their trade with clubs in their country’s domestic leagues and possessing standard contracts.

In a statement by Ademola Olajire, the NFF’s Head of Communications, on Monday, the invited players have been instructed to arrive at the Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, on Wednesday.

Kano Pillars’ evergreen midfielder, Rabiu Ali, who has scored eight goals this season, is among the players called.

Others are Remo Stars’ goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, Rivers United defender Steven Mayo, and Abia Warriors’ exciting forward Sunday Megwo.

There are also Enyimba FC goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena, Remo Stars’ wing-back Ismail Sadiq, Enugu Rangers’ midfield ace Kazeem Ogunleye, and Nasarawa United forward Anas Yusuf.

Nasarawa United defender Victor Collins, called up for last month’s 2025 AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda, and Plateau United’s Adamu Abubakar were also called up.

The Super Eagles B will train ahead of the first leg of the qualification fixture against Ghana’s Black Stars B, billed for the Accra Sports Stadium on Dec. 22, while the second leg will take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Dec. 28.

The CHAN finals is scheduled for February, jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from February 1 to 28.

List of Players:

Goalkeepers:

Henry Ozoemena (Enyimba FC); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United)

Defenders: Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars); Waliu Ojewole (Ikorodu City); Imo Obot (Enyimba FC); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Junior Nduka (Remo Stars); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International); Steven Mayo (Rivers United)

Midfielders:

Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Saviour Isaac (Rangers International); Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors); Emmanuel Ogbole (Kwara United); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Kazeem Ogunleye (Rangers International)

Forwards:

Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United); Osy Martins (Lobi Stars); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Samuel Ogunleye (3SC); Abiam Nelson (Kano Pillars); Meyiwa Oritseweyimi (Bendel Insurance); Ngbemena Ikechukwu (Heartland FC); Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors); Umar Al-Amin Ibrahim (El-Kanemi Warriors); Adams Aminu Sani (Kano Pillars). – NAN.