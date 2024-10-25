By Joshua Oyeniyi

Social media platforms have significantly revolutionised communication, creativity, education, and business globally in recent years. The growth and usage of these platforms by Nigerians have surged overtime with the incredible opportunities they present, however, it has a darker side as most of these platforms are now being used to spread inappropriate content and engage in cybercrimes that pose serious risks to our society, particularly the youth.

A recent conversation with my cousin brought these issues into sharp focus, he mentioned a particular social media platform and warned me to avoid it due to the moral decay and inappropriate content often shared there. His caution accentuated a troubling aspect of social media that we often overlook in our quest for connection and entertainment. As a tech professional and researcher with experience in cybersecurity, I am particularly concerned about how these changes are affecting our society, especially the younger generation.

The pursuit of social media fame with its potential for financial rewards and social status is leading many young Nigerians down a dangerous path. As a nation, our traditional values like education, hard work, and integrity are gradually being overshadowed by the quest for likes, shares, and followers. For instance, the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok where users posed suggestively in red-tinted silhouettes became a viral trend in Nigeria some months ago. While many participated for fun, the challenge raised serious privacy concerns as some users manipulated the videos to remove the red filter and expose participants’ bodies. This trend shows a broader societal shift towards instant gratification and fleeting internet fame at the expense of diligent labour, honesty, and perseverance.

The rise of inappropriate content has not only eroded the moral fabric of our society but has also created a vicious cycle where creators of explicit content are rewarded with attention and followers which technically has encouraged the production of many decadent content across social media platforms. Many of our youths are daily being exposed to content that normalises and glorifies behaviour that was once considered unacceptable to society. There is a new trend of women and young girls creating sexual content by posting half naked videos, dancing provocatively, and engaging in explicit conversations —all in the name of entertainment on these platforms. Nowhere seems to be safe, from Facebook to Instagram to Twitter to TikTok and other platforms, we are gradually witnessing a growing normalisation of behaviour that undermines societal values and places young people at risk.

Notably, Twitter is fast becoming a breeding ground for tribal wars, bigotry, and derogatory statements that cut across political divides and ethnic groups. A week can hardly pass without tribal and derogatory statements and spaces on Twitter among Nigerians, this is particularly concerning for a country that is already struggling with deep-seated division. Moreso, the platform is now filled with bots that flood comment sections with unsolicited nudity and explicit material that has seemingly transformed a platform meant for meaningful discussion into a toxic environment. It is more disturbing how easily private videos of people can be leaked and circulated on the platform for blackmail. Adding to the concern is the rise of defamation, cyberstalking, and character assassination which are often carried out under the cover of anonymity.

The Nigerian Police Force Cybercrime Unit has started taking action by inviting, arresting, and detaining several individuals for cases of defamation of character, cyberstalking, and other cybercrime-related activities. While these actions are necessary and commendable, they also expose a broader issue: many Nigerians are unaware that such activities are criminal offenses under the 2015 Cybercrime Prohibition and Prevention Act. This law explicitly criminalises online behaviours like defamation, cyber stalking, bullying, and unauthorised distribution of private material. Yet, despite the law’s clear stipulations, a significant portion of the general public is uninformed and this contributes to the rampant nature of these crimes on social media platforms.

The surge in cybercrime is becoming a significant problem in Nigeria, platforms like Facebook and Instagram have unfortunately become a hunting ground for scammers to exploit unsuspecting users using sophisticated methods and generative AI to create highly realistic images and videos. From fake investment opportunities to get-rich-quick schemes, the prevalence of such fraudulent activities has made Nigeria one of the top countries involved in cybercrime globally. According to the World Cybercrime Index which was compiled after three years of intensive research by an international team of researchers and published on the news and event page of the University of Oxford website on April 2024, Nigeria ranks fifth among the countries most involved in cybercrime following Russia, Ukraine, China and the USA.

Sadly, the normalisation of these fraudulent behaviours on social media is breeding a generation that views deception and crime as viable means to achieve success, especially in a country with a high youth unemployment rate where many young people feel they have few legitimate opportunities to improve their circumstances. The concerns about the impact of social media platforms on national security and public morals have led to the implementation of some significant measures in some countries. TikTok for instance has been banned on government devices in some countries. This is a reflection of global acknowledgment of the potential dangers associated with many of the social media platforms, from privacy violations to the erosion of social values.

Nigeria has some of the necessary legal frameworks in place to address the growing issues of inappropriate online content and cybercrimes. However, a lot of people are very much unaware of these laws. Ensuring that these regulations are enforced fairly without favouritism or prejudice is another big challenge. The Cybercrime Amendment Act 2024 and the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 provide frameworks for prosecuting cybercrimes, regulating of personal data, and protecting digital rights in Nigeria. Low public awareness of these laws however will technically allow cybercrimes to continue unchecked as many Nigerians do not know that activities such as defamation, cyberstalking, and unauthorized distribution of private material are serious crimes under the law.

Indeed, the task Nigeria Communications Commission is to ensure that Internet Service Providers monitor and block harmful and inappropriate content, among others. However , it seems the effectiveness of this is compromised and enforcement is selectively applied in most cases particularly when it doesn’t affect the political class. The Nigerian Data Protection Regulation is also tasked with safeguarding personal data especially now that data breaches are on the increase globally. These efforts are supported by the Nigerian Police Force Cybercrime Centre and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, both of which have been instrumental in prosecuting cyber criminals. The recent fine of 555,800,000 naira ($358,580.65) imposed on Fidelity Bank by the Nigerian Data Protection Commission for a data breach is a stark reminder of the importance of data protection and the need for corporate organisations and individuals to comply with these regulations.

This incident should serve as a wake-up call for Nigerians to be more aware of these laws, understand their rights, and be careful about what is shared online under the cloak of entertainment and fun, individuals must be careful of the content created and the potential legal and social consequences.

It is important to emphasise that these regulations are as good and effective as their enforcement and unfortunately, in many cases, those with power or connections manage to evade justice. Despite the abundance of evidence of wrongdoing that is often available online, some individuals continue to operate with impunity, protected by their relationships or their ability to bribe their way out of the system. This undermines not only the laws and agencies themselves but also public trust in the system that is supposed to protect them.

There is a need for a structured and coordinated approach to effectively address the surge of shady content and cybercrime in Nigeria. Beyond enacting laws and acts, public education and awareness should be given attention. Digital literacy and cyber security education should be integrated into school curriculums to ensure that children and young adults know the risks and responsibilities associated with internet use, this education should also extend to parents and guardians via mass media at all levels across the 36 states and the FCT. The government must also be ready to close the technological gap that hinders its ability to combat cybercrime effectively, this includes investing in the latest cybersecurity infrastructures and tools and training law enforcement agencies to use them without prejudice and political influence.

Collaborating more closely with tech companies both locally and internationally to develop solutions that can keep pace with the evolving threat landscape, and protecting the Nigerian digital space will go a long way to curb excesses online. Also, holding social media platforms accountable for the content they allow on their sites is another critical component of this structured approach. These platforms must implement stricter content moderation policies and act swiftly to remove harmful content. NCC should ensure strict implementation of regulations and hold service providers accountable. Social media platforms operating in Nigeria should also be encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing timely and accurate information about shady activities and inappropriate content on their platforms when needed, especially when it concerns national security.

Joshua Oyeniyi is the Chief Technology Officer at Learned Library Electronic Law Report. He writes from Abuja.