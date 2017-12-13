Coca-Cola bags three awards at the SERAs 2017

Beverage giant, Coca-Cola Nigeria, has won a total of three awards at the just concluded 11th edition of the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards, otherwise known as The SERAs CSR Awards.

The theme of this years was “Transformational Sustainability: From Social Responsibility to Social Impact.” The event held on last week at the Muson Centre, Lagos.

Coca-Cola Nigeria was nominated in six categories and emerged winner in three including: Best Company in Promotion of Gender Equality; Best Company in Provision of Clean Water and Sanitation; and first runner-up for the Most Responsible Company of the Year.

Speaking on the development, Emeka Mba, Coca-Cola West Africa Business Unit’s representative at the event highlighted Coca-Cola’s commitment to building sustainable communities as one of the major pillars of the company. In this regard, the Company’s initiatives are designed to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates.

Mba further commended the organizers for setting up the initiative whose mission is to enhance human development in Nigeria. He noted that the initiative has encouraged brands and organisations to better embrace corporate social responsibility towards the communities they serve.

This award follows successive recognitions of Coca-Cola Nigeria for its sustainability initiatives including, the “Best Company in the Environment” and “Most Socially Responsible Company in Nigeria” awards in 2011.