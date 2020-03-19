Coronavirus cases exceed 10,000 in Germany, says agency

Germany’s government agency for disease control revised its official figures on the spread of coronavirus on Thursday, confirming that the number of infections had topped the 10,000 mark.

The nationwide statistics went up by 2,801 to just under 11,000 infections, the Robert Koch Institute reported.

This matched with dpa’s own research, which tallied more than 10,000 cases on Wednesday across the country’s 16 federal states.

The worst-affected regions are the western state of North Rhine Westphalia with 3,800 cases, followed by Bavaria with almost 1,800 and Baden-Wuerttemberg with more than 1,600.