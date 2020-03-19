Ekiti Assembly suspends activities indefinitely over coronavirus

According to the government, the confirmed case was suspected to have been infected while driving a 27-year-old American visiting Nigeria from Richmond, Virginia, USA in the company of his 31-year-old female caregiver.

The Chairman House Committee on Health, Mrs. Teju Okunyiga, had Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, informed the House of a reported case of COVID-19 in the state.

Okunyiga then called for precautionary measures to contain the further spread of the diseases.

Other members, who spoke on the matter, included the leader of the Government Business Gboyega Aribisogan, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, and Abiodun Fawekun.

They suggested that aside the Assembly’s complex, public places like schools should be shut down atleast for now.