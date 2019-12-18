Court grants Ganduje mandate to depose emirs

The Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, on Tuesday, rejected an application to restrain Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from implementing the state’s Emirate Council Laws of 2019.

A group, Kano Prominent Citizens Forum, led by the presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, Bashir Tofa, had approached the court with prayers for an exparte order restraining Ganduje from executing the provisions of the newly promulgated Kano State Emirate Council Laws of 2019.

The court, sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat, rejected the application. Justice Nura Sagir, who declined to entertain the application, said his court rejected the application in its entirety.

Prominent among the applicants, who sought the order of the court to restrain Governor Ganduje, were the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Nabba, Prof. Hamisu Yadudu (SAN), Abba Dabo and 16 others, who told the court the creation of the new emirates was an infringement on the customs and tradition of the Kano people.

The court, which earlier dismissed the request to issue a restraining order against the state government and the state legislature, however, directed that the substantive matter should proceed, insisting that all due process of the substantive suit should be served on the respondents, namely Governor Ganduje; Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly and the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Ibrahim Muhktar.

The case was adjourned till January 8, 2020 for hearing.