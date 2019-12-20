Court invasion: Senate asks DSS, Malami to submit memorandum

The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, has started the probe of the invasion of an Abuja Court, by the personnel of the Department of State Services two weeks ago.

The panel, at its sitting on Thursday, ordered the Department of State Services, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubarkar Malami, and Femi Falana, the counsel for the detained #Revolutionnow Campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, to submit their memorandum within 24 hours.

Others, who are expected to submit memorandum to the Senate panel are, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu; Office of the Chief Judge of Federal High Court; and the presiding Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee, Opeyemi Bamidele, said the panel was unable to proceed with the scheduled investigative hearing because the Senate suspended all activities in honour of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu who slumped and died in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “We were not able to proceed with the hearing because we lost one of our colleagues yesterday (Wednesday). He was on the floor of the Senate two days ago. We need to show concern for the departed soul. Therefore avail us with the memorandum within 24 hours.

“We have contacted the Office of the Chief of the High Court to give us perspective of what happened including the presiding judge. We’ll like to have the memoranda before the close of work on Friday (today).”

Those who attended the session were the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Dayo Apata, and lawyers from Falana Chamber.

The DSS operatives had allegedly invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja to re-arrest Sowore, the publisher of SaharaReporter, few hours after he had been released on bail.