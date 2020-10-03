Court stops Obiano from suspending Anambra traditional rulers

A state High Court has issued an order stopping Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, from suspending, dethroning or replacing three traditional rulers.

Governor Obiano, a few months ago, suspended 12 traditional rulers for travelling to Abuja to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said the monarch travelled out of Anambra State without obtaining the state government’s permission and therefore stand suspended for one year. The suspended monarchs are: Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunandu, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifiti, Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam and Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle.

Others are: Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.

In its order, in a suit instituted by three traditional rulers – Igwe Simeon Chidubem (Umumbo), Igwe G.B.C Mbakwe (Abacha) and Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo (Nawfia) – the court said the suspension of the traditional rulers was unconstitutional.

Following the court’s order, other affected traditional rulers are making efforts to challenge the state government’s action in suspending them.