Dangote Refinery has commenced the export of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol to Cameroon.

This marks the first-ever export of petroleum products from Africa’s largest oil refinery and signals a new era of economic collaboration between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The export, according to a statement signed by Dangote Refinery on Wednesday, is the result of a strategic partnership between Dangote Refinery and Cameroon-based Neptune Oil.

Speaking on the milestone, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of the Dangote Group, said,

“This first export of PMS to Cameroon is a tangible demonstration of our vision for a united and energy-independent Africa. With this development, we are laying the foundation for a future where African resources are refined and exchanged within the continent for the benefit of our people.”

The partnership is also seen as a significant boost to Cameroon’s energy sector.

Director and Owner of Neptune Oil, Antoine Ndzengue, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with Dangote Refinery marks a turning point for Cameroon. By becoming the first importer of petroleum products from this world-class refinery, we are bolstering our country’s energy security and supporting local economic development.”

This initial supply, carried out without the involvement of international intermediaries, reflects a growing focus on intra-African trade and independence.

Both companies are exploring further initiatives to establish a reliable supply chain that could stabilize fuel prices and create new economic opportunities across the region.

For Nigeria, the export underscores the capacity of Dangote Refinery to meet domestic needs while positioning itself as a key player in the regional energy market. Located in Lagos, the refinery has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world.

“This development not only showcases the refinery’s capabilities but also reinforces its commitment to driving energy transformation across Africa,” Dangote added.

Neptune Oil, a leading energy company in Cameroon, is equally committed to sustainable and independent energy solutions.

“This initial supply reflects our commitment to serving our markets independently and efficiently,” Ndzengue stated.