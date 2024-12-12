Officials of the Sokoto State Hisbah Board have intercepted and confiscated over 200 cartons of substances suspected to be alcoholic drinks at the Sokoto Central Motor Park.

Addressing journalists at the Hisbah office in Sokoto on Wednesday, the state Hisbah Commander, Usman Jatau, paraded the seized items.

Jatau stated that no one had come forward to claim the confiscated drinks and that the Hisbah Board would consult the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General to determine the next course of action.

Outlining the rules and regulations guiding residents’ conduct in the state, the commander emphasised that these were not designed to target anyone or cause chaos but to serve as guiding principles for daily activities.

Jatau appealed to residents, saying:

“Let me appeal to the people to fear Allah (SWT) in all our dealings and avoid all prohibited activities, such as mingling between males and females. Dress codes and social interactions must align with Islamic law.

“Taking advantage of any place or hideout for immoral acts is prohibited. Assaulting or cheating fellow Muslims, directly or indirectly, must also be shunned.

“All ceremonies, celebrations, and anniversaries must be conducted in accordance with Sharia teachings. Selling or distributing illicit substances or drugs at public gatherings or events is strictly forbidden.”