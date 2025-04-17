The Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight, has invited the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.) to appear before it on Thursday for an interactive session.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi (Jnr), on Wednesday.

The 21-member committee chaired by the House Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, was inaugurated by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen on Tuesday.

The committee was constituted by the House of Representatives following the resolution of the National Assembly approving the Presidential Proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Rotimi in the statement said the invitation was issued by the committee at its Wednesday’s inaugural meeting, following the formal inauguration of the Committee by Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

He said the meeting provided a platform for members to deliberate on preliminary reports and developments emerging from Rivers State since the Sole Administrator assumed office.

Rotimi said, “Pursuant to its constitutional mandate to exercise full legislative oversight in accordance with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Committee resolved, among other matters, to invite Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session.

“According to the Chairman of the Committee and House Leader, Hon. (Prof.) Julius Ihonvbere, OON: “This engagement is necessary to ascertain the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensure that the House remains properly guided in the discharge of its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.”

“The Sole Administrator is expected to appear before the Committee on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM, in Room 414, House of Representatives New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“A formal letter of invitation has been sent and acknowledged accordingly. This public announcement serves to reinforce transparency in the Committee’s proceedings.

“The Committee reiterates its commitment to fulfilling its duties with diligence, transparency, and strict adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”