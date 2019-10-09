David Oyelowo lands lead role in film adaptation of Clinton’s novel

British Nigerian actor, David Oyelowo has been tapped to star as the president in new drama series, “The President Is Missing”.

“The President Is Missing” is based on the best selling novel of the same name by former U.S president Bill Clinton and novelist James Patterson.

In “The President Is Missing” a powerless and politically aimless vice president (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes president halfway into his administration’s first term, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

Speaking on Oyelowo as choice for the lead role in the upcoming film, Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks said this:

“David brings such enormous depth, sensitivity and power to every role he plays. Having him as our lead ensures that our series will have the exhilarating suspense of a political thriller along with the juicy complexity of a character drama.”

Oyelowo’s highest-profile role to date was as Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 biographical drama film Selma, for which he received Golden Globe and Film Independent Spirit Award nominations.

He later earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for HBO’s Nightingale. He recently starred in The Cloverfield Paradox, Gringo and the Blumhouse-produced thriller Relive, which debuted at Sundance this year.