Ikeja Electric celebrates Customer Service Week, pledges improved services

Leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc, has joined the global community to mark the Customer Service Week, while reassuring customers of improved experience and commitment to providing exceptional service delivery,

In a statement signed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Youdeowei, the Ikeja Electric brand is driven by an endless desire and resolve to offer customers an extraordinary experience as the company will stop at nothing to ensure that each interaction across all its touch points culminates in something more for the customer.

“As a responsible customer centric organisation, we are determined to ensure that provision of quality, reliable and improved services to our esteemed customers remain our priority”, he said

Youdeowei said the 2019 Customer Service Week theme “The Magic of Service” underscores the company’s acknowledgement of the strategic importance of its customers, which according to him is the reason why Ikeja Electric will continue to creating sustainable initiatives that will foster improved customer services.

At the Corporate headquarters in Alausa, the company used the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate customers around, while customers were also provided the opportunity to share useful insights on their experience with the services of Ikeja Electric.

The Disco CEO also pointed out that the company has embarked on optimization of its network for improved power supply while employees are also undergoing various training that ensures strict adherence to the company’s values for excellent service delivery.

The company recently commissioned its franchise centres at Olowora, Ikosi, Arepo, Bariga, Ketu and Ogudu, as part of its strategy to extend its customer footprint and provide ease of access to services, The Ikeja Electric Franchise project is a business strategy aimed at facilitating improved engagements and customer experience for spot-on resolution of complaints, in partnership with corporate partners

Customer Service Week is celebrated annually in the month of October on the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.