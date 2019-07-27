Davido, Chris Brown release new single

Afro pop singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and American pop singer, Chris Brown, have released their anticipated collaboration, ‘Blow My Mind’.

Davido tweeted the song’s release on Friday via his handle iam_davido.

He said, “Blow my mind out now.”

The collaboration was first teased on July 12 when Davido posted the cover art showing himself and Chris Brown animated with smokes puffing off the top of their heads.

Following the announcement, fans had been eager to listen to award-winning Chris Brown’s take on Afrobeats.

Brown is an award-winning singer and actor who has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Throughout his career, Brown has won several awards, including a Grammy Award, 15 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and six Soul Train Music Awards.

According to Billboard, Brown has the seventh most Hot 100 entries on the chart with 93.