Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade get commendation for promoting Nigeria’s image

Ojuelegba crooner, Ayodeji Balogun widely known as Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Augustine Kelechi popularly known as Tekno, Damini Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and Tiwa Savage, who featured in Beyonce’s recently released “Lion King” album, have been commended by telecommunications company, Globacom, for positively promoting Nigeria’s image on the international scene.

In a statement, Globacom expressed happiness that the six artistes had portrayed themselves as valuable ambassadors of Nigeria, adding that, “This feat is indicative of the quantum of value and mileage which Nigerian youth are capable of adding to the country’s image.

“We urge other artistes to raise their craft and vocation by being globally competitive.

“We are proud to have engaged these artistes at one point or the other in their careers.

“As a matter of fact, three of them – Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Tekno, featured in our We got people talking television commercial that recorded over a million views on YouTube.”