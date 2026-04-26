A 31-year-old man, Chukwemeka Destiny, has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly plotting the kidnap of his aunt who raised him from childhood.

The suspect was paraded on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, who disclosed that Destiny had paid N900,000 to some persons believed to be kidnappers to abduct the woman.

According to the police, the suspect lived with the aunt from the age of five until he was 15, during which she catered for his upbringing and education before he reportedly left and cut off contact with the family.

Edafe described the incident as part of a disturbing trend of betrayal and violence against benefactors.

“All of a sudden, something came to his mind that he should kidnap the same aunt who trained him and saw him through school. We have seen cases where workers kill their employers or security men attack their bosses just to steal valuables. It is a worrying pattern,” he said.

The police spokesman said Destiny paid the N900,000 in two tranches of N200,000 and N700,000.

However, the plot failed after the men he contacted turned out not to be kidnappers.

The individuals reportedly played along, lured him in and handed him over to the police.

“Unknown to him, the people he contacted were not kidnappers. They used him as bait and handed him over to the police, thereby saving the life of his aunt,” Edafe added.

When interrogated, the suspect admitted to the crime but said he could not explain his motive.

“Sincerely speaking, I am guilty of what happened. I don’t know what came over me. I can’t tell,” he said.

Destiny, who identified himself as a married father of two, attributed his actions to “the devil” when pressed further.

He added that he operates a haulage and building materials business and that the money paid to the supposed kidnappers came from his business earnings.

“I made a deposit of N200,000 at first, then the next day I paid N700,000, making N900,000,” he said.

Reacting, the aunt, who identified the suspect as her elder sister’s son, said she was overwhelmed with shock upon learning of the plot.

“I was shocked… crying,” she said, struggling to hold back tears.

She explained that after leaving her home at 15, Destiny had neither returned nor maintained any meaningful relationship with the family, despite occasionally being seen around the neighbourhood.

“He just disappeared. He would be around the street but would not come to our house,” she said.

Asked whether she would prefer mercy or justice, the woman said the law should take its full course.

“Anything they know to do to such people, they should do it to him,” she said.

Edafe commended her position, noting that such resolve was necessary to curb rising cases of violent crimes among close associates.

“In situations like this, people sometimes try to shield suspects because they are relatives. But many of these cases end tragically. It is important to allow the law to take its course,” he said.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Raiders Squad of the Delta State Police Command as investigations continue.