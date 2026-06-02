The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia Branch, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to security agencies and governments of Abia and Imo to ensure the immediate release of its member, Dr Bonaventure Aguocha.

The ultimatum is contained in a communique jointly signed by the NMA Chairman, Dr Ezenwa Ezuruike, and the Secretary, Dr Clement Ifenkoronye, at the end of its Emergency General Meeting and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Monday.

The association warned that failure to secure Aguocha’s release would trigger off “total and indefinite strike” in the state from 8a.m, Tuesday, June 2.

The meeting, convened to deliberate on the continued captivity of the renowned orthopaedic surgeon, noted that Aguocha was abducted while returning to Umuahia from Imo on May 24.

It described Aguocha as a teacher, mentor and past Abia NMA Chairman, who had rendered “selfless services” in both states.

It described the incident as “one too many” in a pattern of attacks on medical practitioners, citing the unresolved 2020 abduction of a former Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha.

“Doctors have increasingly become targets of assaults, harassment, intimidation and abduction by criminal elements, in spite of their commitment to providing quality healthcare under challenging conditions of poor motivation and remuneration,” the communiqué stated.

It called on the Department of State Services, Inspector General of Police, and Commissioners of Police in Abia and Imo to intensify efforts to secure Aguocha’s freedom.

It urged the governors of the two sister states to deploy all the necessary resources and influence for his prompt release.

The congress appealed to the Federal and State Governments, security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to join efforts to secure the physician’s release.

It warned that failure to act within the stipulated timeframe would further erode healthcare workers’ confidence in the government’s ability to guarantee their safety and could adversely affect healthcare delivery in the two states.