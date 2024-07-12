The Delta State Police Command has warned VIP escorts, local vigilantes, anti-cult squads and other non-state actors to steer clear of polling units.

The command also released dedicated telephone numbers to be reached in case of complaints or distress situations.

These were disclosed in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, on Friday.

The statement said, “There will be restriction of vehicular movement from 0800hours (8AM) to 1500 hours (3PM) on 13/07/2024 (Saturday) only officials on emergency and essential duties which include accredited election monitors and observers will be allowed passage during this time. NABTEB examination students are also exempted from this restriction of movement order.

“While regretting the inconveniences this will cause, members of the public are therefore advised to adhere to this instruction as anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The ban on VIP escorts during the elections will also be enforced. They are therefore advised not to move with their security details on Election Day, as any officer found wanting will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly.

“The CP also advises all non-state actors (vigilante, anti-cult volunteers, hunters etc.) that they will not be playing any role whatsoever during the elections, so they are to steer clear of the polling units and the entire election process, as any of them found meddling in the election process will be decisively dealt with.

“While wishing residents in the state a hitch-free election, it’s pertinent to note that the success of this election, to a large extent, lies on how the electorate conduct themselves.

“The CP therefore urges all residents to be law-abiding, and rest assured that the command will not compromise in carrying out its primary responsibility of ensuring the protection of lives and property, as well as the preservation of public tranquillity before, during, and after the elections.”

However, Delta State Government has approved that workers in the State Public Service are to close by 12 noon on Friday.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori gave the approval in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu.

“This is to enable public servants in the state participate fully in the Local Government elections coming up on Saturday, July 13, 2024, as part of their civic responsibilities.

“However, workers in essential services such as the health sector, security, and media, who would need to render services should adopt a flexible schedule to enable them to exercise their franchise,” the statement added.