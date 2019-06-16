Donald Trump has branded London mayor Sadiq Khan a “disaster” and a “national disgrace” following two fatal stabbings and a shooting in London in the space of 24 hours.

Mr Trump tweeted on Saturday evening: “LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster – will only get worse!”

The US president later returned to Twitter, writing: “He [Mr Khan] is a national disgrace who is destroying the City of London!”

Mr Trump was responding to a post by outspoken right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins, in which she called the capital “Stab-City” and “Khan’s Londonistan” alongside two screenshots of news articles detailing the violence.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said the mayor would not “waste his time responding to this sort of tweet” as he is “focusing on supporting London’s communities and over-stretched emergency services”.

He said: “He [Mr Khan] has been in regular touch with senior Met police officers last night and throughout the day.

“His thoughts are with the victims’ families. – Sky News.