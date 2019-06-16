Super Falcons to attack France to reach knock-out stage – Dennerby

The Super Falcons will not be going into their final group game against France at the Roazhon Park, Rennes with a defensive mind frame, coach Thomas Dennerby has said.

Dennerby’s side recorded their first win at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, defeating Korea Republic 2-0 after losing 3-0 to Norway in their opening game.

Nigeria’s win over Korea has given them a launch pad to make it to the round of 16 for the first time in 20 years, and Dennerby says they have an attacking plan against the French ladies.

“It’s a combination of a good, strong and stable defence and also have a plan for the attacking game because if we score, there is always a good chance to take some points,” Dennerby was quoted by the Falcons’ team reporter Ann Odong in Paris, France after their training session on Saturday.

France and Nigeria have clashed at the Women’s World Cup once, in 2011, with the African champions losing 1-0 courtesy of Marie-Laure Delie’s strike.