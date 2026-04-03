The Forum of Northern Christians, also known as the Northern Christian Association (NCA), has raised alarm over what it described as persistent attacks across Northern Nigeria, saying the trend continues to cast a shadow over Easter celebrations and other holy observances.

The group expressed concern over recent violent incidents in Jos, Plateau State, and parts of Kaduna State, particularly attacks that occurred on Palm Sunday, resulting in the loss of several lives.

According to the Forum, the violence, especially in Jos North, has left families grieving and many communities displaced at a time when Christians were preparing to mark Easter.

In a statement issued to commemorate the Easter season, and signed by its Chairman, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, and Secretary General, Bishop Mohammed Naga, the association lamented that instead of joy and spiritual reflection, many communities in the region are observing the season amid grief, uncertainty and recurring violence.

The Forum noted that the insecurity is not limited to Plateau State, citing attacks in Benue, Borno, Niger and Taraba states, where killings and abductions have persisted, forcing communities to live in fear and displacement.

It said the repeated pattern of attacks across some states raises concerns about the effectiveness of existing security measures and the ability of authorities to protect citizens during critical times.

The association warned that the continued recurrence of such incidents risks normalising violence, deepening the suffering of affected communities and eroding public confidence in the government’s capacity to ensure safety.

The NCA called on the Federal Government and security agencies to go beyond routine condemnations and demonstrate stronger commitment through sustained and strategic actions aimed at ending the violence and bringing perpetrators to justice.

It also urged religious, traditional and community leaders to intensify efforts towards promoting unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, stressing the need for collective responsibility in addressing the crisis.

Despite the challenges, the Forum said the Easter message remains a symbol of hope and renewal, encouraging Christians to remain steadfast in faith and not give in to fear.

The group reaffirmed its call for a Northern Nigeria where citizens of all faiths can live, worship and celebrate without fear, intimidation or violence, while urging renewed commitment to peace, justice and security.