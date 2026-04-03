The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said on Friday that following the collapse of a building at Jikwoyi area of the capital city, its operatives have rescued eight victims, while nine others escaped from the site unhurt.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “At approximately 9am, of April 3rd 2026, the FCT Command received a distress call reporting the collapse of a three-storey building under construction in Jikwoyi Phase 1 of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi,l alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, promptly mobilized a rescue team to the scene.

“The area was immediately cordoned off, and a coordinated rescue operation commenced, later supported by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross, the Federal Fire Service, officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, and representatives of CGC Construction Company.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that seventeen (17) workers were actively on site at the time of the collapse.

“So far, eight (8) victims have been rescued from the rubble and rushed to the Sisters of the Nativity Hospital, Jikwoyi, where they are currently receiving medical attention, while nine (9) others escaped from the site unhurt.

“Rescue operations are still ongoing to locate and extract any other victims who may still be trapped.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation, in collaboration with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to ascertain the cause of the collapse.”

He further stated that all individuals and authorities responsible for the approval, issuance, and inspection of the construction site will be invited for questioning as part of efforts to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.

The Command urged residents to remain calm, remain vigilant, and promptly report emergencies or suspicious activities to the Command’s Control Room via the emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938.