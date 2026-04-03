The Seyi Makinde administration on Friday proceeded with the installation of beaded crowns on three high chiefs in Ibadanland despite their prior request for a postponement, in a move that has stirred debate within traditional and public circles.

The affected chiefs: Sen. Sharafadeen Alli, Adebayo Akande and Lateef Oyelade, were installed as Obas in absentia at a ceremony held at the historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Their absence followed an earlier communication to the Oyo State Government, conveyed through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and the palace of the Rashidi Ladoja, notifying authorities of their unavailability and requesting a deferment of the ceremony.

However, the state government maintained its schedule, insisting that the coronation proceed in line with established processes governing the Ibadan traditional system.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, Governor Makinde said the conferment was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, emphasising the need to avoid any vacuum in the well-structured Ibadan chieftaincy hierarchy.

He urged the newly elevated monarchs to demonstrate wisdom, integrity and a commitment to unity in their respective domains, noting that traditional rulers remain critical partners in governance, peace-building and grassroots development.

“The process is necessary to sustain the integrity of the Ibadan traditional system and ensure continuity,” he stated.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of key members of the Olubadan-in-Council, led by the Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, who represented the Olubadan.

Their attendance lent institutional legitimacy to the event, even as the absence of the newly crowned chiefs and other notable figures drew attention.

The turnout reflected a delicate balancing act between adherence to state authority and loyalty to traditional processes, underscoring the evolving dynamics between government oversight and customary institutions.

Amid speculation of a possible rift between the state government and the Olubadan’s palace, the monarch’s camp moved to quell such claims, insisting that relations between Governor Makinde and Oba Rashidi Ladoja remain cordial.

The palace maintained that the request for postponement by the affected chiefs was procedural and should not be interpreted as a breakdown in relations.

Despite the controversy, the event retained its cultural significance, with traditional rites and displays adding colour to the proceedings.

Security was also heightened around Mapo Hall as dignitaries, government officials and stakeholders gathered for the occasion.

Among those formally installed were Akeem Adewoyin, Oyekola Babalola and Senator Alli, who were presented with beaded crowns and staff of office as part of their elevation within the Ibadan Traditional Council.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo, described the event as a milestone in the evolution of Ibadan’s traditional institution.

He said the conferment was not merely ceremonial but a reaffirmation of the state’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage and upholding due process.

“Ibadanland has long been known for its unique and highly structured traditional system. This occasion strengthens that legacy and reinforces the bond between government and traditional institutions,” he said.

Ojo also commended Governor Makinde for his support for traditional rulers, describing them as indispensable partners in governance and development.

Addressing the newly elevated Obas, the commissioner stressed that the honour comes with increased responsibility to uphold tradition, foster unity and contribute to development.