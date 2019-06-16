Ecobankpay invites guests to dress for cash as ‘Bling Lagosians’ premieres in Lagos

In continuation of its support for the creative and entertainment industry, Ecobank Nigeria is once again partnering the Bolanle Austen-Peters production as she unveils the movie ‘The Bling Lagosians’ premiering this Sunday, June 16 at Filmhouse Cinemas in Lekki Phase 1, the luxury venue for filmmakers which houses the IMAX Cinema.

EcobankPay, the lifestyle digital payment and collections service of Ecobank Nigeria has been designated the payment solution as the much anticipated movie premieres.

Guests are encouraged to dress spectacularly to win cash prizes sponsored by EcobankPay.

EcobankPay is a convenient digital QR code that enables payments using the mobile phone, without the need for a plastic card.

The uniqueness of the platform is that it has MasterPass, MVisa and Mcash embedded in the merchant identity QR Code.

This enables each customer to transact across the three platforms not minding the bank cards they are holding.

In his comment, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said ‘ we are passionate about Africa and its cultural renaissance, so our partnership with Bolanle Austen-Peters, a renowned African culture promoter sits perfectly our Pan African brand. As we continue to leverage our digital offerings to facilitate a more seamlessly connected Africa, EcobankPay and the Ecobank Xpress ecosystem remain in the forefront as key enablers of this drive. Ecobank brings convenient and affordable banking to every household in Nigeria, as well as facilitating trade and job creation.”

As part of the partnership, Ecobank will dole out the sum of N.5m to the best dressed person at the premiere. According to the organisers, “With a dress code like ‘Eko for Show’, guests are expected to arrive at the venue dripping in all shades of glitz and glamour. There is no limit to the extremity of their fashion statement or style, as long as it reflects the theme of the premiere. Perhaps, this may present Nollywood the opportunity to coin a new industry phrase to trend globally. Much like ‘camp’ gained notoriety this year at the annual Hollywood’s Met Gala event.”

‘The Bling Lagosians’ is a story that centres on the lifestyle of a Lagos family that is presently living in their past glory.

Although, they are not as wealthy as they once were, they still want to live that lifestyle they once used to live. They want to host the talk of the town kind of party, they want to wear the best designers and ride the fastest of cars even if they are wallowing in debt. This movie is intended to show how people go the extreme to keep up appearances in public.

Bling Lagosians’ is expected to attract great audience.

The film stars Jide Kosoko, Elvina Ibru, Denola Grey, Monalisa Chinda, and Helen Paul among others.