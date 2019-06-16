Again, bandits kill 34 in Zamfara villages

Bandits have again killed 34 people in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa villages of the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The bandits, who were on motorbikes, invaded the two villages around 5pm on Friday and began to shoot anyone they could see in the two villages, where several others were equally wounded.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Command, Mohammed Shehu, said, “Normalcy has been restored in Tungar Kafau and Gidan wawa in the Shibkafi LGA following attacks by bandits where 34 people were killed by the bandits.

“In order to forestall future occurrence in any part of the state, the Zamfara State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, have made adequate security arrangements to ensure adequate protection of all villages and communities in the state.

“Today, 15th June, 2019, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Usman Nagogo, was in the state government’s delegation, led by the deputy governor, to the affected villages for burial of the deceased.”