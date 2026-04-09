The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bloc, backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, held a meeting on Wednesday with former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as part of a political realignment for the 2027 election.

The party leaders reportedly agreed to form a strategic alliance aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming polls.

Impeccable insiders within the PDP and ADC camps, who requested anonymity due to lack of authorisation to speak publicly, disclosed that the closed-door meeting held at David Mark’s Apo, Abuja residence centred on collaboration between the PDP and ADC, the choice of platform, terms of engagement, and power-sharing arrangements, as consultations continue to deepen.

However, the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in a statement issued by the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee through its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, dismissed reports linking the PDP to any alliance talks with the ADC.

Speaking to journalists after the two-hour high-level meeting, Gov Makinde described the gathering as ‘’a show of solidarity.’’

The major opposition parties, the PDP and ADC, are currently grappling with internal leadership crises, marked by the emergence of rival factions and ongoing court disputes.

Additionally, following a recent Court of Appeal ruling, the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has tightened its grip on the PDP, while the Independent National Electoral Commission, on April 1, de-recognised the David Mark-led ADC.

Opposition leaders who were at the Wednesday meeting include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, factional PDP National Chairman Tanimu Turaki, SAN, former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, former Governors Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Peter Obi (Anambra), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, and PDP National Secretary, Taofeeq Arapaja.

Others were the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, and his PDP counterpart, Ini Ememobong.

Makinde stated that the meeting aimed to reaffirm their commitment to a genuinely democratic environment in the country.

“We came here to visit the leadership of the ADC. We are on a solidarity visit. We have seen what has been happening within the political space, including the protest today.

“So, we came to show solidarity and to commit to a truly democratic space in our country.”

The governor declined further comment when asked if they had agreed to work together.

After the meeting, Ememobong issued a statement noting that the gathering underscored the need for vigilance against actions that could threaten democratic principles and political plurality.

He said, “The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party paid a solidarity visit to the leadership of the African Democratic Congress over the recent political attacks targeted at Nigeria’s opposition parties.

“During the visit, the PDP acknowledged the growing and shared threat confronting opposition political parties in the country, noting that similar pressures have been experienced by the PDP in recent times. The delegation emphasised the need for vigilance in the face of actions capable of undermining democratic principles and political plurality.”

“In their response, the ADC leadership expressed appreciation to the PDP for the visit and reiterated the existential threat facing democracy in Nigeria, particularly through the targeted weakening of major opposition parties. Both parties affirmed the need for continued engagement in defence of democratic values and institutions.”

A source confirmed that the parties have agreed to collaborate on a common platform to unseat President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

He stated, “So, this is an expanded stakeholders’ meeting. If you recall, Makinde, Atiku, and a few others met some time ago in Minna. But this time around, it is expanded, and they discussed quite a number of issues.

“They deliberated on developments within the political parties, mainly the opposition parties, and how the Tinubu administration is allegedly attempting to stifle the opposition, including through the judiciary.

‘’On that basis, they resolved that they must work and strategise together on all fronts to ensure there is a credible alternative for Nigeria. The opposition leaders are determined to prevent a one-man or one-party state.

“They also resolved to form an alliance and work together to unseat Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Regarding the platform to contest on, they agreed that, with only a few days left before INEC begins to require submissions from political parties ahead of the 2027 elections, they will closely monitor developments.’’

“They noted that some matters in the PDP are still pending before the courts, and they will also observe developments surrounding the ADC, including issues involving INEC. While they agreed in principle to operate on a common platform, whether it will be the ADC, PDP, or another opposition party will be decided in the coming days after reviewing these developments,” the insider explained.

Another high-ranking source revealed that the conditions for working together were deliberated on and would be made public after briefing their members.

“Yes, they have agreed to work together at the meeting. It was a session where they discussed certain conditions and arrangements on how they will operate as a team. Some of these conditions will be made public after further deliberations.

“They agreed to work together to confront the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, while also ensuring that INEC is held accountable to perform its duties effectively, and that the judiciary is similarly held to account. They also discussed several conditions and resolved that members should return to brief their respective groups.

‘’They will reconvene soon to finalise other issues, including the choice of platform and other related matters.”

In response, the PDP bloc backed by the FCT minister disclaimed the planned collaboration between the PDP and the ADC.

Mohammed in statement on Wednesday stated, “The Peoples Democratic Party has noted with concern the circulation of misleading reports alleging that it held a meeting with the African Democratic Congress.

“The PDP categorically states that it has not held any meeting, formal or informal, with the ADC or any of its representatives.

“The PDP firmly states that no such meeting was convened or authorised by the party. Any persons reported to have participated in such engagements did so purely in their individual capacities and cannot be deemed to represent the PDP in any form.

“Accordingly, the party urges its members, supporters, and the general public to disregard these baseless claims, as they do not reflect the position or activities of the party.

“Furthermore, the PDP wishes to inform its members that preparations for the conduct of Party primaries have progressed significantly. Further details regarding timelines and guidelines will be communicated in due course.”

Mohammad added that the PDP remains focused on its internal processes and is committed to providing credible leadership and direction for the Nigerian people.

Earlier on Wednesday, the leaders of the ADC, including Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Kwankwaso and other party stakeholders, stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, demanding the formal recognition of the David Mark-led National Working Committee and the resignation of the commission’s chairman, Prof. Joseph Amupitan.

The opposition leaders, alongside hundreds of supporters, converged at the Maitama Roundabout in Abuja before marching to the INEC headquarters, displaying placards with inscriptions such as ‘Save Democracy,’ ‘Tinubu, Why Are You Afraid?’ ‘Let the Opposition Breathe,’ ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary,’ ‘Operation Defend Democracy,’ ‘INEC Must Recognise Mark-Led ADC,’ and ‘Mark Is Our Leader,’ among others.

In a protest letter dated April 8, submitted to INEC, signed by the party’s embattled National Chairman, Mark, and National Secretary, Aregbesola, the ADC warned that any failure by the commission to meet their demands would prompt a range of lawful and constitutional measures to enforce accountability, including court action and coordinated civic mobilisation nationwide.

Atiku declared that the party and its allies would firmly resist any attempt to undermine democratic governance, stressing that Nigerians would not allow the enthronement of dictatorship under any guise.

On his part, Obi called on Nigerians to rise in defence of the nation’s democracy, urging citizens to actively participate in safeguarding democratic values and institutions from erosion.

On April 1, the INEC disclosed that it had delisted prominent figures of the ADC, including Mark and Aregbesola, from its official records.

The commission argued that the decision was in compliance with a court order directing it to maintain the status quo pending the final determination of the case at the trial court.

The party has remained embroiled in a protracted leadership crisis since 2025, following the emergence of a new NWC under Mark’s leadership in July.

The dispute stems from disagreements over the tenure of former chairman Ralph Nwosu, which expired in August 2022. While Nwosu was reported to have endorsed the 2025 transition, his deputy, Nafiu Gombe, insisted he should assume office as acting chairman after Nwosu’s departure.

The rift subsequently escalated into factional struggles for control, leading to multiple legal battles at both the Appeal and Supreme Courts, and raising concerns about the party’s readiness for the 2027 elections.

In response, Mark, on April 2nd, called for Amupitan’s resignation and affirmed that the party would proceed with all its planned activities.

In another development, a faction supported by the ADC’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, on Tuesday in Abuja, unveiled a caretaker committee during a National Executive Committee meeting convened by some state chairmen of the party.

Consequently, the party has now splintered into three factions: one led by Mark representing the coalition bloc, another under Gombe and a NEC-backed group aligned with Kachikwu, headed by Kingsley Ogga, the Kogi State ADC chairman.

In the latest response, contained in a protest letter submitted on Wednesday to the INEC chairman, the ADC leaders stated that recent developments have heightened doubts about Amupitan’s suitability to remain in office as the head of the commission.

The letter read, “Your recent media interview was not only disgraceful and unbecoming of the high office you occupy, but it also exposed a troubling willingness to descend into partisan controversy and to assume roles far outside the constitutional mandate of the Commission.

“Of grave concern is your attempt to constitute yourself as an interpreter of judicial pronouncements. This is wholly unacceptable. The interpretation of court judgments is the exclusive preserve of the judiciary.

‘’For the chairman of INEC to publicly assume that role, offering partisan constructions of legal outcomes in a manner that appears to favour a particular individual, amounts to a serious constitutional breach and an affront to the doctrine of separation of powers.

“Your conduct, taken together with INEC’s earlier correspondence to the African Democratic Congress, reinforces the perception that the commission under your leadership has abandoned neutrality and has instead aligned itself with factional interests. This is not only improper; it is dangerous for the credibility of our electoral system.

“Furthermore, it is a matter of record that the individual in question attended the National Executive Committee meeting of the ADC at which the National Working Committee led by Chief Ralph Nwosu, of which he was a member, was duly dissolved. Having participated in that decision, any subsequent reliance on his former authority, position, or signature is fundamentally flawed, contradictory, and devoid of legal credibility.”

The ADC leaders maintained that INEC’s stance on the matter raises significant concerns about partiality and excessive institutional authority.

It further said, “INEC is not a court of law. It is not an advocate. It has no mandate to interpret judgments to suit a preferred narrative. Its duty is clear: to act strictly within the bounds of the Constitution and the law, with absolute neutrality and professionalism.

“Beyond these infractions, we unequivocally condemn what can only be described as a dangerous and unacceptable attempt to undermine and destroy Nigeria’s multi-party democratic system.

‘’Any action, policy, or conduct that tilts the electoral playing field, elevates an aggrieved party member to factional leader, or interferes with the internal autonomy of political parties strikes at the very heart of democratic pluralism. And all of these you have done.

“We state, without equivocation, that the African Democratic Congress will resist any such attempt—lawfully, firmly, and resolutely. Nigeria’s democracy was built on the foundation of political plurality, and no individual or institution will be allowed to erode that foundation through partisan conduct and administrative overreach.

“We acknowledge that the INEC was, and is still populated by many men and women of conscience and integrity who have laboured over the years in the service of our country and the sanctity of its electoral process. But you have appeared willing to lay their sacrifices to waste by your very conduct, which today has effectively brought the Commission into disrepute and has significantly eroded public confidence.”

The ADC insisted that the basic process which led to the emergence of the Mark-led executive was with INEC’s knowledge, adding that the commission knew the truth but only chose to distort or ignore it.

According to the party leaders, as stated in the letter, the NWC, acting on the directive of the NEC of May 15, 2025, on July 2, 2025, set up a Caretaker Committee to oversee the party’s affairs amid its coalition process and internal restructuring.

They further explained that the Caretaker Committee/Interim NWC, led by Senator David Mark as caretaker National Chairman, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as caretaker National Secretary, Abdullahi as caretaker National Publicity Secretary, among others, is mandated to manage the party’s affairs for a minimum of twelve months.

It added, “There was not a single objection or dissenting voice. The report of this NEC meeting was submitted to INEC as directed by the NEC by Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu and Alhaji Saidu Baba Abdullahi. It was on the basis of this open, transparent process that INEC accepted the new leadership and uploaded the principal officers to its electronic portal.

“From the foregoing, therefore, no member of the former NWC of the party has any right or claim to any office thereafter. You must also be aware that INEC’s own affidavit, deposed at the Federal High Court on September 12, unequivocally confirms all of the foregoing.

‘’We must also bring to your notice that we are aware of efforts being made by INEC under your directive, as well as the pressure being mounted on conscientious INEC officials to recant their testimonies, which contradict the agenda that you have decided to pursue. This is indeed unconscionable.

“In light of all the foregoing, we hereby demand: Your immediate resignation from office in the interest of preserving the integrity of INEC or your immediate removal by the appropriate constitutional authorities for gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violation of constitutional boundaries.’’

The opposition party further demanded the ‘’immediate withdrawal of INEC’s offensive correspondence to the ADC; A formal apology to the party; and a clear commitment to refrain from further interference in the internal affairs of political parties.’’

“Take note that failure to comply will leave us with no option but to activate all lawful and constitutional mechanisms to ensure accountability, including judicial proceedings and coordinated civic action.

‘’The integrity of Nigeria’s democracy cannot and will not be sacrificed on the altar of institutional compromise.”

In a statement posted on his X account on Wednesday, Atiku said the protest was intended to challenge perceived bias in the electoral system and to defend Nigeria’s democracy against authoritarian inclination.

“Other leaders and I of the ADC are peacefully protesting against the partisanship of the electoral umpire. Our patriotic stance is aimed at safeguarding our democracy and preventing the enthronement of a dictatorship,” Atiku stated.

Addressing supporters, Obi emphasised the need to protect democratic values and resist what he described as a troubling shift toward a one-party system.

“We, members and leaders of the ADC and other well-meaning Nigerians, lovers of democracy, are saying that our democracy must not be killed.

“We say no to a one-party system, and for that reason, today we are calling on Nigerians who believe in unity, peace and the security of our country to join us as we defend democracy in our land,” Obi said. – Punch.