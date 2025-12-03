The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned the member representing Egor Constituency, Natasha Irobosa, to appear before the Ethics and Privileged committee within one week.

The Assembly said that she has been summoned to defend herself in respect of a case of misconduct leveled against her.

Speaking during plenary, the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, said she is to give an insight to why she is dragging the name of the Assembly in the mud with her conduct.

He said, “Hon. Natasha Irobosa has been summoned to appear before the Ethics and Privilege Committee of the Assembly due to her recent conduct which has been trending online.

“This conduct drags the name of the House into the mud and it is the responsibility of the members of the Assembly to conduct themselves well.

“This House has cerebral minds, educated people who had been dragged in the mud for too long by our colleague, Hon. Natasha. She has been trending on social media and television for the wrong reason.

“The House has members who know what they are doing and the attitude of our member has brought this House to disrepute and we will not tolerate it.