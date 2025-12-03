Gunmen believed to be cultists have on Tuesday abducted about five students of the Rivers State University, Emohua Campus, at their off-campus residence in Rumuche/Rumuohia community, Emuoha Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the unfortunate development, the Public Relations Officer for the state police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, identified the assailants as suspected cultists.

Iringe-Koko disclosed in a statement that the gun-wielding miscreants invaded the community shooting continuously before whisking the students to an unknown destination.

She added that following the incident, the state commissioner of Police deployed tactical police operatives to the area to ensure the students’ rescued and arrest of the suspects.

She stated, “They were abducted by cultists. In the early hours of Tuesday, a group of cultists numbering five stormed an isolated area of Rumuchi/Rumuohia, shot and abducted five persons to an unknown destination.

“We (police) have put efforts in place for their safe rescue. As I speak, the Commissioner of Police has gone there with tactical teams to ensure they regain their freedom.”

Recall that some students leaving outside the institution’s Emuoha campus had last week protested the incessant attacks and harassment they face in the hands of criminals, calling on the school management to relocate them to the main campus in Port Harcourt.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, at a pre-convocation press briefing on Monday, said the university would neither close down the Emuoha campus nor relocate the students because of pockets of criminal incidents there.

He stated that appropriate measures are being implemented, including a town hall meeting with the council authorities, traditional chiefs, other community stakeholders, and security agencies, to ensure the safety of students and staff residing in the area.

One of the students who managed to escape the attack said the students went missing after the gunmen stormed their residence around 2.00am, saying the armed assailants shot and killed the security dog in the compound to enable them to operate freely.

The female student recounted that when she first heard the gunshot, she initially thought it was fireworks, but quickly realized it was real.

She explained that the attackers fired at her as she tried to flee the scene, and suddenly, one of the assailants stopped while another emerged from the bush and pursued her.

She said, “He was running after me and even shot at me. I don’t know how many times. I couldn’t even look back because I was more focused on escaping.

“So the person just stopped and went back to my compound. Then someone from the bush came out and ran after me. I had to run faster to the gate of the person who was supposed to open it for me. Some of our students, about four or so, are missing now.” – Daily Independent.