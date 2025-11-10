The Edo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Eugenia Abdallah, has announced that the state government has approved N1bn in soft loans for market women to strengthen their businesses and improve livelihoods.

Abdallah made this known on Saturday during a press conference in Benin City, where she highlighted the key achievements of the state government under its SHINE Agenda.

She explained that the initiative was designed to support women at the grassroots who are closest to consumers, enabling them to expand their businesses and contribute more effectively to the state’s economy.

According to her, 54,000 women have been targeted for entrepreneurial training, microfinance access, and skills development as part of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to improving the economic status of women across Edo State.

“The state government has approved N1 billion in soft loans for market women to boost their businesses,” Abdallah said. “I must commend Governor Monday Okpebholo for his unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment and inclusive governance, as 35 per cent of cabinet positions are currently occupied by women.

“This administration has shown that empowering women is not just a promise but a lived reality,” she added.

The commissioner noted that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has intensified social protection programmes for vulnerable groups across the state.

She explained that the ministry has provided rehabilitation and shelter services for trafficked women, rape survivors, and victims of domestic violence, while ensuring that the children of affected women are placed under adequate care and protection.

“We have given hope and dignity to those who thought all was lost,” Abdallah said, reaffirming the ministry’s zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

Highlighting the ministry’s achievements in skills development, Abdallah disclosed that the Uromi and Igarra Skills Acquisition Centres have been revitalised, producing over 140 graduates in 2025. She also revealed that the Evbuomodu Centre is currently being upgraded in collaboration with the Edo State Skills Development Agency to further expand training opportunities for women and youth.

She expressed appreciation to Governor Okpebholo and the Coordinator of the Office of the Edo First Lady, Edesili Anani, for their partnership and continuous support towards achieving the ministry’s mandate.

“We are building a future where every woman and child in Edo State can live with dignity, contribute meaningfully, and realise their full potential. Together, we will continue to make Edo shine brighter,” she stated.

Abdallah reiterated that the state government’s investments in women’s empowerment reflect a deliberate strategy to create inclusive growth and sustainable development across all sectors of the state’s economy.