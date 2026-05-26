Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a special goodwill package of ₦20,000 for civil servants across the state and the 44 local government areas ahead of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

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‎The intervention, which follows the successful payment of May 2026 salaries, is targeted at workers on Grade Levels 01 to 14 in both state ministries and local government councils.

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‎According to a statement by Press Secretary, office of the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Tanko Muhammad, Governor Yusuf described the initiative as a compassionate and worker-friendly gesture.

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‎The statement also stressed that the gesture reflects the administration’s commitment to the welfare and dignity of civil servants who form the backbone of public service in the state.

‎“The decision was informed by the prevailing economic realities and the financial demands associated with festive periods. This support would enable workers to celebrate Eid with joy and comfort alongside their families,” the statement added.

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‎The Governor further emphasised that the gesture underscores his administration’s philosophy of inclusive governance and determination to ensure no segment of the workforce is left behind in people-oriented policies and programmes.

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‎He also reaffirmed his dedication to improving workers’ welfare, enhancing productivity, and sustaining a motivated public service capable of delivering quality service to the people of Kano State.

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‎He also extended warm Eid-el-Kabir greetings to civil servants and residents of the state, praying for peace, prosperity, unity, and continued blessings for the state and the country at large.