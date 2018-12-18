EFCC chair: New judge takes over 13 suits on Magu after Justice Nyako’s withdrawal

A new judge has taken over the 13 suits filed last year in respect of the validity or otherwise of Mr Ibrahim Magu remaining in office as the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

While some of the suits pray the court to order Magu’s removal from office on the basis that the Senate had twice refused to confirm his nomination as the substantive chairman of the commission, others want the court to affirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence on keeping him in office despite the Senate rejecting Magu.

It was discovered that the consolidated cases had been re-assigned to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu when they came up for mention before her at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

The re-assignment of the cases by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati, followed the withdrawal of the former judge, Justice Binta Nyako, from the case.

Announcing her withdrawal from the cases on October 9, 2018, Justice Nyako said her decision followed the EFCC’s repeated requests for the re-assignment of the matters to another judge of the court on the grounds that her husband, a former Governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, and her stepson, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, were being prosecuted by the EFCC for corruption charges.