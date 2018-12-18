76 birthday: Buhari begs for more time, seeks prayers to fix Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari clocked 76 years on Monday, and with just 60 days to the 2019 presidential poll, he asked for more time and prayers to fix Nigeria.

The President was 73 years old when he took over the reigns of power for the second time in 2015.

Buhari spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly after the 203-member Guards Brigade held a special parade to honour him.

The parade performance and rendition of birthday songs were adjudged the first elaborate birthday ceremonies held for the President since 2015.

The event took place at the Fore Court of the Presidential Villa.

Speaking with State House correspondents after he cut his birthday cake and the ceremonies were rounded off, the President said he was impressed with his aides, who put the event together.

“Well, I am impressed with it, they (aides) have put a lot of time behind it, I thank and appreciate them very much”, he said.

Looking ahead, Buhari said he would keep reminding Nigerians about where he met the country in 2015 and where he had now taken it.

He explained, “We will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we have been able to do for the time we came in to now with the resources available to us.”

Buhari specifically appealed to Nigerians to give him more time and to pray for him.

“Nigerians should continue to pray for me and understand my intentions and give me time,” the president said, as he switched to the Hausa language.