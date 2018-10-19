EFCC denies fake ‘Magu’ audio recording on Fayose

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the alarm over an audio recording attributed to its acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu regarding former Efiti State governor Ayodele Fayose.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said in a statement yesterday that the agency, “wishes to alert the general public about an audio recording of a conversation currently circulating in the social media.”

“In which the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, purportedly made comments to the effect that, nothing will happen even if Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, dies in custody,” he added.

He said, “Interestingly, the audio tape did not disclose the place where the conversation occurred and the person that Magu was supposedly talking to.”

Uwujaren said members of the public are advised to disregard this disingenuous creation as it is the handiwork of mischief makers’ intent on distracting the Commission from the serious work of wrapping up the investigation into the corruption allegations.

On Tuesday, Rivers State Governor Nelson Wike said Fayose may be harmed in EFCC custody.

He made this known when he accompanied Fayose who submitted himself at the Wuse offices of the EFCC.

It was also learnt that the EFCC has obtained a court order to keep Fayose in detention for two weeks with the possibility of renewing the order.

When contacted yesterday to confirm the court order, the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren said, “The anti-graft agency is working in line with what the law says.”