The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of Emeritus Archbishop of Benin City Archdiocese, Archbishop Patrick Ebosele Ekpu, describing him as a great ambassador of the Catholic faith.

In a statement, the governor said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the Emeritus Archbishop of Benin City, Archbishop Patrick Ebosele Ekpu.

“He was compassionate and kind and had an illustrious history as a Catholic priest who worked assiduously for the growth of the Christian faith. He was an inspiration to many and a model that a lot of young people looked up to.

“I celebrate his impactful service to humanity and God and appreciate his work for Christ in Edo State, where he served for many years in promoting peace and societal cohesion. He is a great ambassador of the Catholic faith.”

The governor hailed Archbishop Ekpu for his devotion to Christ and enviable work in the Lord’s vineyard, building a community of Catholic faithful who have continued to sustain his legacy of service, compassion, and sacrifice.

“I commiserate with His Grace, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, the Archbishop of the Benin City Catholic Archdiocese, and the entire Edo Catholic Community and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”