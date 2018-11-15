Ejidike charges Super Eagles to pick AFCON ticket in South Africa

Nigeria’s Pillar Of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu- Ejidike,JP, has charged the national football team, the Super Eagles, to go for victory on Saturday’s all-important AFCON qualifying game against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Johannesburg.

In a release made available to the press by the Office of the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, the International businessman and sports philanthropist stated that only a win against the South Africans would be good enough to restore Nigeria’s envied superiority over their opponent.

“I understand that a draw could be enough to qualify our boys for the championship proper next year,” Ejidike sounded.

“However, I want implore our boys to go for total victory on Saturday. It is painful that we lost to South Africa on home soil in the first leg. Let our boys reassert our superiority over them with a resounding victory,” he added.

Ejidike, who is also a board member of the Nigeria Karate Federation went on to praise the NFF for ensuring that the team was well prepared for the clash.

He further expressed his satisfaction on the recent achievements of the Super Eagles which described as ‘incredible’.

He also commended the players for their patriotism and commitment towards ensuring that Nigerian football regained its pride of place amongst top football playing nations.