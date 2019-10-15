Ekiti Assembly reinstates eight council chairmen

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Monday, reinstated the remaining eight suspended local government chairmen who were last year indicted of misappropriation of public funds.

Their reinstatement followed the adoption of the report of the House Joint Committees on Public Petition and Public Accounts at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

Adegoke Olajide read the report of the joint committees which recommended the reinstatement of the suspended chairmen following their appeal for a review of their indictment.

Those affected were chairmen and legislative councils of Ikere, Ise/Orun, Oye, Ekiti East, Ilejemeje, Emure, Efon and Ido/Osi local governments.

The Assembly, which last year suspended the elected executive and legislative arms of the 16 council areas of the state over alleged financial mismanagement, reinstated eight of them on July 4, leaving out eight.

Following adoption of the report of the Committee of Women Affairs and Social Development read by its Chairman, Adekemi Balogun, the House also passed the bill to repeal the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2011 and enact the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Bill, 2019.

Afuye praised the concerned committees for working within the stipulated time..