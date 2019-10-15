Over 2,700 youths thank Gov. Ugwuanyi on skill acquisition

Representatives of over 2,770 youths across the communities in Enugu State who were trained in various skills, free of charge, under “Gburugburu School of Free Skill Acquisition” Monday converged on the Government House, Enugu to express gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The jubilant trainees, who displayed their products such as liquid and bar soaps, perfumes, metal chairs, cakes and photo frames, among others, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that they were delighted that “the wonderful skills acquisition initiative you created in Enugu State from 2015 till date” has yielded the desired positive result.

They said that the governor has “set an unbreakable record as your school has trained 2,776 youths comprising men and women in different skills free of charge”, adding that the initiative has put food on their table and enabled them to become self reliant.

The trainees who stated that the governor has “reduced poverty to its barest minimum in Enugu State” disclosed that the school offers about 27 subjects to the people of the state.

They requested the state government to consider them for contracts to supply their products as a means of encouragement.

“Your Excellency, like the three wise men that came with gifts to see Jesus Christ in Matthew 2 vs 1, your students came here to say thank you with the following gifts”.

Speaking, their patron and traditional ruler of Umuawalagu, Unataeze, Nkanu East Local Government Area, HRH, Igwe Abel Nwobodo, attributed the success story of the trainees to the sound vision of Gov. Ugwuanyi to alleviate the sufferings of the people, especially the less privileged in the rural communities.

The royal father advised the trainees to remain focused and utilize the gains of their acquisition to assist others earn a living, praying for more blessings upon the governor and the state.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated the visit as well as the commitment of the trainees in utilizing the opportunity given to them to acquire the skills and earn a living, reassuring them of his administration’s resolve to encourage those in the rural areas politically and socio-economically.