Ekiti FA restrategizes for Bet9ja football league

…picks 6th August as new kick off date

By Akeem Busari

The Ekiti State Football Association has reiterated its desire for an expanded Bet9ja football league for teams in the state.

The eagerly-anticipated football competition which was earlier scheduled to begin 27th July, 2019, with sixteen teams, has been moved to 6th August, 2019 with the participating teams increased to eighteen.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the organizing committee, Olabayo Badmos, the competition was moved forward to the new date in the bid to make it better and grand, having taken cognizance of logistics necessary to make it meet with the global best practices.

“We’re trying to be meticulous in the preparations and organization of the competition. Amongst other things that we want to have in place are the quality and standard of the pitches.

“Thus, we have done the inspection of match venues and facilities provided by teams across the state. And we have duly approved the ones that met with our demands to hold matches of this competition,” the affable organizing committee boss stated.

He disclosed further that the organizing committee, has lined up a series of events to herald the competition proper which includes a seminar, draws and distribution of customized jerseys for all teams slated for 1st August, 2019.

The final play for the N1million grand prize is billed for 10th -12th October, 2019.

The competition which is sponsored by foremost Nigeria betting company, Bet9ja, started off with 60 teams taking part in the play offs, also produced interesting stats that has been generating lots of enthusiasm from stakeholders and football lovers in the state.

A total number of 79 goals were scored in 40 encounters of 11 match days.

In the first round of matches, 52 goals were scored; while 27 goals were netted in the second round, thus averaging two goals per match.

The stats also included a total of 15 penalty kicks taken during regulation time, 11 in round one and four in round two.

The participating teams include; Phoenix ASC, Ikole United FC, Ifishin Development FC, Ekiti East United FC, Ajibade FC, Patemmal FA, United FC, Ileona, Flying Angels FC, Ifaki United FC, EKSU Galacticos, Kola Babes, Soccer Academy, Ojorube FC, Gbosa FC, Ikere United FC, Moyero FC, Ijero United FC and Bridgewaters FC.