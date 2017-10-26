Ember months: Demons not to blame for road accidents – FRSC

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, has absolved demons of responsibility for the high rate of road accidents during ember months.

Oyeyemi spoke at the launch of the 10th edition of the “Don’t Drink and Drive’’ campaign of the Nigerian Breweries (NB), in collaboration with the FRSC in Abuja on Wednesday.

Represented by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC boss blamed the situation on recklessness and irresponsible acts of motorists and other road users.

“The Ember Months being a period of festivities, people are wont to get drunk on a daily basis in the name of celebration.

“Nigerians must be aware that frequent cases of road crashes during this period, particularly the ember months are unconnected to demonic activities.

“This campaign, therefore, is a timely reminder that drinking and driving do not only pose threat to the life of the drunk driver, but also to the lives and property of other of all road users.

“Such are still a threat to the state of road infrastructure which costs a lot of resources to produce and mount on the highways and city centres.’’

Oyeyemi recalled that 31 accidents involving 122 people were recorded during the 2016 ember month, leaving five persons dead and 53 injured.

He said driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs was largely responsible for the recorded cases of accidents.

This, according to him, underscores the fact that a drunk driver is more likely to drive dangerously or involve in other life-threatening road traffic violations.

The FRSC helmsman lauded the Nigerian Breweries for placing the safety of lives and property of its customers above profit with the “Don’t Drink and Drive’’ campaign.