Enugu govt approves intervention funds for Uzo-Uwani, Bishop Shanahan, GO University

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has approved intervention funds for infrastructural development in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka and Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.

The approvals, according to the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, who briefed newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), were in continuation of the efforts of the state government to advance development and increase the level of partnership with private and faith-based organizations, towards enhancing good governance in the state.

Consequently, Aroh stated that the council approved the immediate release of the sum N150 million to Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, for upgrade of facilities in the hospital, which is a major health service centre in Nsukka zone.

The information commissioner pointed out that the upgrade of facilities at Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, which is a faith-based organization, will go a long way to complement the health services of state government’s hospitals in providing quality healthcare to the people of the state.

Aroh added that the council approved the release of additional N100 million to Uzo-Uwani LGA, for further intervention along Nkpologu-Uvuru-Ukpatu-Adaba- Umuluokpa road, particularly the section that urgently requires erosion control work and embankment.

He recalled that prior to the inception of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, people from 13 out of 16 electoral wards in Uzo-Uwani could not access their council headquarters, Umulokpa, unless they go through Anambra State or Nsukka-9th Mile-Ezeagu LGA, disclosing that “through the intervention of this administration, the road is accessible and the people of the area can now go to their headquarters with ease”.

The commissioner further added that the council also approved the release of N24 million to Uzo-Uwani LGA for overhaul of the medical centre at Umulokpa, which was built during the military era, to enhance healthcare services to the people of the council.

The council equally approved the release of the sum of N100 million to Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, for the completion of the access road to its permanent site at Ugwuomu Nike, Enugu East LGA. This, according to the information commissioner, is in addition to the sum of N500 million earlier approved and released to the university by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration for the construction of the said road.

On security, Aroh revealed that Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the EXCO meeting, signed the Enugu State Security Trust Fund bill recently passed by the State Assembly into Law, “to strengthen our commitment to provide security in the state and ensure there is private sector participation, in a transparent mode”.

It would be recalled that when the governor unveiled to journalists, the security vehicles his administration procured, he disclosed that the state government would engage the State Assembly and partner Ndi Enugu, home and abroad, to set up a Security Trust Fund that will ensure efficient security operations in the state.

The information commissioner explained that following the signing of the Security Trust Fund bill into law, a management team would be established to manage the funds that will come from development partners and private sectors for the enhancement of security in the state.

Aroh stated that the council has directed all owners of public buildings in the state to install CCTV cameras within six months to further enhance the security architecture of the state. He further stated that the state government, in a bid to stop multiple taxation, has approved a harmonized schedule of fees particularly to private schools in the state, reducing the charges from thirty two (32) to eight (8). The council went further to ban the collection of fees outside the registration fee in crèches where children under the age of three are looked after.

Also approved by the council was the immediate purchase of water treatment chemicals by the Enugu State Water Corporation for proper treatment of water at Ajali and Oji River water schemes for the wellbeing of the consumers. Approvals were equally given for forwarding of a bill to the State Assembly for the provision of Water and Sanitization Law of Enugu State and the immediate recruitment of twenty (20) Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) to enhance the work of the Vehicle Inspection Unit, under the State Ministry of Transport.