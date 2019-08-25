Enugu govt to carry out autopsy on slain woman

The Enugu State Government has directed that an autopsy be carried out on the remains of a pregnant woman, Mrs Regina Mba, who was killed by unknown assailants on Thursday.

Mba, a native of Nchatancha Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state, was killed while returning from the farm.

A statement on Saturday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said that the autopsy would assist security agencies in their ongoing investigation.

Ortuanya said that the autopsy would be carried out immediately at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital.