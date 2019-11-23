Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (left) consoling Senator Ayogu Eze of the All Progressives Congress (2nd right) and his wife, Nkechi, during the funeral service for Senator Eze’s late father-in-law, Pastor Cyril Odoh Ugwuoke, held at Township School 1, Ogrute Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, yesterday. 

L-R: John Gbassa, CEO/MD of WAO Global Trading Ltd; Koji Shirotani, Divisional Manager, Sub-Sahara Africa Business Development Division; Afolasade Alonge, Divisional Head, Corporate and Specialized Banking, Heritage Bank Plc; Masafumi Tanimoto, General Manager, Accra Liason Office; Tsuyoshi Ueda, Assistant Managing Director; Jude Monye, Executive Director of Heritage Bank; Olugbenga Awe, Divisional Head, Agric Finance & Export and Takuya Yamamoto, General Manager, Middle East & Africa, Sumitomo Corporation, during discussion between the Heritage Bank and Sumitomo Corporation on mechanisation & Agric Business, held at bank’s head office, weekend.