Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) with the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (3rd left), State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu (2nd right), representative of the G.O.C 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. General S.N Bitrus (2nd left), State Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani (left), State Chairman/Commandant, Nigerian Legion, Enugu Council, Asst. Cdr. Gen. Emeka Igwesi (right), the Administrator, Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, Very Rev. Msgr. Chuks Ogbuene (3rd right) and others, during the Thanksgiving Mass to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Cathedral, yesterday.

