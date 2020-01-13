Supreme Court suspends hearing of Tambuwal, Ihedioha, four other govs appeals

The hearing of the appeals of Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano States, including four other governors was suspended by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Other governors, whose appeals were affected are Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The apex court in Abuja suspended the hearing of the governorship appeals from the six states over rowdiness and high noise level in the court.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, gave the order for the suspension of the appeals’ hearing.

Meanwhile, there has been tension in Imo State following the announcement by the Supreme Court that it would on Monday deliver judgment on the petitions against the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

While members of the Peoples Democratic Party are upbeat that the Supreme Court would uphold Ihedioha’s victory, members of the All Progressives Congress and the All Progressives Grand Alliance are hopeful that the judgment would go in their favour.

In Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party won with a slim margin of 342 votes after a supplementary election.

The All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State and its governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Sokoto, challenged the victory up to the Supreme Court.