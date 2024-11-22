The National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced Enugu State as the host of the 23rd edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) in 2026.

NSC Director-General, Bukola Olopade, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the decision was reached after a top management meeting of the NSC.

According to him, the coal city emerged from a competitive bidding process and the state is set to deliver a world-class event.

The NSF, a biennial multi-sports event, brings together thousands of athletes from the 36 states and the FCT to celebrate sportsmanship, national unity and sporting excellence.

Meanwhile, before Enugu State takes centre stage, the 22nd edition of the festival is set to be held in January 2025 in Ogun, with the Gateway State set to deliver a world-class event.

Olopade, the former chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Ogun 2025 NSF revealed that the Games will host over 15,000 athletes.

He reaffirmed the NSC’s commitment to supporting Ogun in delivering a premium tournament.

Olopade said that the early selection of Enugu State for the 23rd edition of the Games was in line with international best practices.

“With Enugu’s selection for the 23rd edition, the festival promises to uphold its legacy of excellence, inclusivity, and showcasing the best of Nigerian sports talent.

“This marks the first time the South-Eastern State will be staging the event since its inception in 1973,” he said.

He noted that the early announcement of Enugu would give the state enough time to prepare adequately for the Games and also enhance the corporate image of the Festival.

The 21st edition of the Games was hosted by Asaba, Delta, with over 11,000 athletes participating in the tournament. – NAN.